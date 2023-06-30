Ben Kirsch, Insurance Advisor, Burns & Burns Associates, Inc., has been named president of The Rotary Club of Bradford for 2023-2024. Kirsch was inducted at the Rotary Annual Meeting at the Bradford Club on Wednesday evening, by outgoing president, Steve Morgan who is the CEO of Futures Rehabilitation Center, Inc.
In his remarks, Kirsch noted that “I am deeply humbled to serve as president and look forward to the year ahead, in which the club will embrace new projects, collaborate with like-minded organizations and leverage our collective energy and expertise to create even more impact.”
At the meeting, Mary Rae, the long-time executive director of Futures (1973-1998) and who later served as vice-president of development at Futures, overseeing the Futures Endowment Trust for several years, was a Paul Harris Fellow honoree. The Paul Harris Fellow is Rotary International’s highest honor. Her award was presented by William Leven who succeeded her as President and CEO.
The presentation of the Paul Harris Fellow is the foundation’s way of expressing its appreciation for a substantial contribution to its humanitarian and educational programs. It is named for the founder of Rotary, Paul Harris, a Chicago lawyer who started Rotary International with three business associates in 1905. Rotarians often designate a Paul Harris Fellow as a tribute to a person whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with the objectives of The Rotary Foundation.
“It is our club’s honor to honor an incredible leader in our community who exemplifies Rotary’s tenet of ‘Service above Self’,” said Steve Morgan, Rotary Club president. “It is because of Mrs. Rae’s many contributions to our community that our club felt it important to recognize her with the Paul Harris Fellow.”
Heidi Scrivo was named vice-president and four new members joined Rotary: Brandi Buck, Nate Higbie, Patricia Lanzon and Sarah Lonzi
The Rotary Club of Bradford supports many community initiatives and local non-profits through volunteerism, fundraising and special events.
More information on the Rotary Club of Bradford can be found on the club’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/bradfordrotary or by contacting Angela Erway, membership chair at bfdrotary@gmail.com/.