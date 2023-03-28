As the rollout for the latest e-edition format and new app for The Bradford Era continues, some readers are running into a snag or two logging into the new formats.
Circulation staff at The Era have seen that some readers’ passwords have to be updated, while home-delivery customers who want to log into the digital format need to call in to submit their emails.
Call (814) 368-3173 ext. 112 to receive assistance.
The new and improved e-edition, mobile app and digital subscription interface launched Monday with the third-party platform provider Tecnavia, which processes and manages more than 1,700 digital newspaper and magazine products daily.
Readers saw the upgrades at www.bradfordera.com starting Monday and they can download the new Era 2-in-1 app on the Apple App Store and Google Play that same day.
The e-edition changes are expected to provide enhancements ranging from improved readability to an improved subscription platform, including:
• Enhanced display, readability and functionality, with multiple views and reading formats, along with an an e-edition archive of daily publications and special sections
• New and improved accessibility features, including larger font sizes, text-to-speech narration and translation into multiple languages.
• Automated hyperlinking of all page jumps, story continuations, URLS, and emails.
• Full segmentation of every article, image and print ad for a complete interactive user experience.
A few points that subscribers should note when accessing the new e-edition for the first time as it transitions to the new and improved platform:
• You will need to use your email address to log in instead of your previous username.
• Upon your first login, you will be emailed a link to pick a new password. If you do not select a new password within two weeks, you will be blocked from logging in until you have done so.
• If you are a Digital Only subscriber, you will be asked to enter your credit card information again after your existing paid access expires.