LIFE-GAS-PRICES-UNLIKELY-TURN-AROUND-1-HA.jpg

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Harrisburg, area on Monday was $3.81.

 DAN GLEITER

The roller coaster ride of gasoline prices is continuing, with prices heading up again in western Pennsylvania, with an average of $3.865.

AAA East Central reported that Bradford’s average was $3.886, while Brookville was $3.841, DuBois was $3.870, Erie was $3.869 and Warren was $3.889.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos