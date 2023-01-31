The roller coaster ride of gasoline prices is continuing, with prices heading up again in western Pennsylvania, with an average of $3.865.
AAA East Central reported that Bradford’s average was $3.886, while Brookville was $3.841, DuBois was $3.870, Erie was $3.869 and Warren was $3.889.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Pennsylvania are 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.20 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.37 per gallon, a difference of $1.17 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 33.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon,” he continued. “Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting February 5.”
According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.05 to 8.14 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.7 million barrels to 232 million barrels. Rising gas demand and elevated oil prices have contributed to higher pump prices, AAA reported.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.33 to settle at $79.68. Although a higher dollar contributed to pushing prices lower at the end of the week, oil prices rose earlier last week amid ongoing market optimism that global oil demand will be more robust than anticipated in 2023. This is partly due to China re-opening its economy after imposing strict COVID-19 lockdowns that curtailed demand.