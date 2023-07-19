What is the one mammal that makes you squirm? Rats? Do rats make you crazy, too? Unfortunately, the critters have invaded the Bradford area. It is almost expected in the big city, but in little, ole Bradford? What gives?
Bradford City Administrator Chris Lucco said, “It appears that we’ve been receiving numerous complaints about rats in the city this year. While we do receive rat complaints every summer, there seems to be a slight increase this time around.”
Mike Cleveland, Bradford City health director and Building Code official, explained, “As a rule, when dealing with rats in Bradford, you only see them when there is a food source. When all food is gone, the rats will move on.”
Other areas in the state have had issues with vermin in abandoned buildings, but Cleveland stated he has walked “through almost every building prior to the city requesting bids for demolition. While I have dealt with rats more times than I can remember over the last decade, only once have I encountered them in an abandoned house, and that was due to the immediate neighbors not properly disposing of their trash.”
Trash seems to be the biggest issue bringing in the rodents, commercially and in residential neighborhoods. All residents and businesses are bound by rules in the Pennsylvania Code and the International Property Maintenance Code, conveniently tucked into the Bradford City Ordinance, which can be found online at https://ecode360.com/BR1254 Within this list of rules, a restaurant, for instance, will find that the City of Bradford has a zoning ordinance that requires the use of a rodent-proof trash storage be in place; and if rodents become a nuisance because the restaurant did not comply with the zoning rules, then the Department of Property Maintenance and Inspection as well as the Health Department may be be called in, explained Cleveland.
“To address this issue, we strongly advise residents to dispose of their trash in secure trash receptacles with lids. If that’s not possible, they should use a well-sealed shed or storage area to prevent rats and other animals from accessing the garbage,” Lucco added. “We have ordinances that cover both the interior and exterior of trash and debris. Both under the solid waste ordinance and the adoption of the international property maintenance code. All residential and commercial properties are responsible to maintain their property which would include pests, rodents, garbage, etc. if there is evidence of rodent infestation brought to our attention, we will take action to eliminate the issue.”
The New York government website (https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/pests/rats.htm) offers the following information on how rats get into buildings and how to keep them out:
Once you know how rats come into a building, you can check your home for places they could use and take steps to prevent them from moving in. Rats (and mice) can enter buildings:
- through cracks, holes (as small as a dime) in walls or foundations, or through entry points for vents, pipes and wires;
- by digging under house foundations if they are shallow enough;
- through open windows, doors, sidewalk grates;
- through floor drains, quarter inch gaps under doors, letter drops and fan openings; and
- from inside large packages of food or merchandise.
It is much easier to keep rats out than to get rid of them once they have moved in. But, taking these steps help control rats once they have come in. It’s a three-step approach.
- Don’t feed rats. Place trash in covered metal or heavy duty plastic trash containers — both are resistant to rats’ chewing. Fix plumbing leaks to cut off their water source.
- Remove rats’ shelter. Indoors, place storage racks at a height of 18 inches above the floor. Move appliances, sinks and cabinets so they are flush against the wall or out far enough that you can clean behind them. Outdoors, rat-proof all buildings in the area and remove outside items they might use as shelters like appliances, junk piles, old fences and walls.
- Keep them out. Check to see that doors and windows close tightly, and use metal screens on all windows that are kept open. Rats cannot easily gnaw through metal. Fasten floor drains tightly to keep sewer rats from coming in.
The site also suggests using traps or poison to get rid of rats, but to use caution when doing so and to keep both out of reach of children.
Lucco agreed and offered a solution for residents, “Another effective measure is using rat poisons following the manufacturers’ directions and adhering to standard safety procedures. As part of our efforts, the City Fire Department offers free rat poison.”
Cleveland added, “Yes, the city health department does provide rat poison for city residents and property owners at no cost. It can be picked up at the central fire station on Chestnut Street.” He continued, “Anyone who obtains rat poison from the city will be required to fill out a release form stating that they will use it appropriately and accept all responsibility for their use of the product. The health department makes all efforts to maintain a supply of rat poison on hand at all times.”
Rats pose serious health hazards, directly and indirectly, to humans and other animals. It takes a considerable effort to get rid of them once they appear. They like to live where we do, even if they are not in your home, they are nearby.
Cleveland added, “When they find a food source, they can be tough to get rid of. The city is more than willing to assist anyone who is trying to abate a rat problem.”
The website from New York says it best, “A community effort works best, where everyone in the neighborhood takes steps at the same time to prevent rats from entering the buildings and to remove their food and shelter.”