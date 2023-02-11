A Rochester, N.Y., man was sent to McKean County Jail Friday for allegedly intercepting a check from a local doctor’s office, “washing” it and cashing it himself.

Michael Russo, 23, of 4055 Buffalo Road Apt. 1, is charged with forgery — unauthorized act in writing and forgery — forged writing, both second-degree felonies; two counts of identity theft and two counts of access device fraud, all third-degree felonies; and one count each of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property, all first-degree misdemeanors.

