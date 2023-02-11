A Rochester, N.Y., man was sent to McKean County Jail Friday for allegedly intercepting a check from a local doctor’s office, “washing” it and cashing it himself.
Michael Russo, 23, of 4055 Buffalo Road Apt. 1, is charged with forgery — unauthorized act in writing and forgery — forged writing, both second-degree felonies; two counts of identity theft and two counts of access device fraud, all third-degree felonies; and one count each of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property, all first-degree misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, last July, Mary Tingley, the office manager at Surgical Associates of Bradford, made a police report about an issue with a stolen and altered check. She told police that on June 24, she had issued a check for $846 to cover insurance premiums with The Standard Insurance Company. She sealed the check inside an envelope and hand-delivered it to Bradford Post Office.
On July 14, she reviewed online bank account activity and saw the check was cashed July 13 for $1,980 at PNC Bank in Bradford. She met with a teller and manager at the bank and reviewed the check. She found “the only item on the check that was still legitimate was her signature,” the complaint stated.
Everything else had been changed. The check was now made out to Michael Russo for $1,980 with cleaning services printed on the memo line. The bank told Tingley it appeared the check had been “washed,” the complaint stated.
Check washing is the process of using chemicals to erase details on the check to change and cash them fraudulently.
Tingley took the matter to the police. Through the investigation, police were able to track down Russo, who used his New York state ID to cash the check. When police contacted Ogden Police Department, which has jurisdiction where Russo’s address is listed, the investigator there was familiar with him, and provided an arrest image for police to match to the bank’s surveillance, the complaint stated.
Police said several prior larceny charges were identified during a search of his background history.
Russo was arraigned Friday before District Judge Dom Cercone and remanded to McKean County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail. He is scheduled for Central Court on Feb. 16.