Duke Center author Bill Robertson takes it as a compliment when a reader tells him his books just keep getting creepier.
He just released Ghosts Revisited 5, another look at local and regional spooky stories and experiences shared by readers and community members.
“People just keep giving me stories,” Robertson told The Era with a laugh. He hadn’t set out to make the Ghost books a series, but found that community members are eager to share their experiences, maybe just to have them written down somewhere.
“I couldn’t do this without the help of a lot of people,” he said. “They give me stories. It’s more of a team effort anymore. I go out and collect these stories.”
In fact, the sixth one in the series is nearing completion already.
“It started when people continued to tell me spooky ghost stories and they were creepier than what I could come up with,” he said. A creative writer, Robertson has taken on historical fiction and horror and such in the past. With these books, he’s not tasked with creating content.
“All my stories are based on truth,” he said. “I do a lot of research for every one. I go to five or six different sources. When I tell the story, I put my own twist on it and use really powerful verbs to bring the story to life,” he said. “Mine are stories more than just a report.”
Robertson explained how some of his stories have come about.
“I was at the Bradford Laundry and I met a lady, and we started talking. She told me the Derrick Road story,” he said, referring to one of the short stories in his new book.
“I started getting into cryptid stories,” Robertson said, explaining that this book contains a story on Bigfoot and one on the Waterford Sheepman, which was seen by “countless people” over a period of about 10 years in a field near Erie.
Along with that, Robertson tries to include an historical story in each book. This one has a report on the USS The Sullivans.
“It’s a place people can go to visit, and it’s not too far away,” he said. The ship is at the Buffalo Naval Park.
This book contains a story on Beefeaters Restaurant in Bradford, Olmsted Manor in Ludlow and more.
“It was fun to do. There’s a lot of neat stories.”
Robertson’s books are available at the Main Street Mercantile, the Paper Factory in Olean, N.Y., and he sells them at various festivals in the region. He has a website as well, at https://bucktailsandbroomsticks.com/