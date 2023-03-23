Robertson on a roll

Ghosts Revisited 5 by Bill Robertson was just released, and number six in the series is nearing completion.

 Photo by David Cox

Duke Center author Bill Robertson takes it as a compliment when a reader tells him his books just keep getting creepier.

He just released Ghosts Revisited 5, another look at local and regional spooky stories and experiences shared by readers and community members.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social