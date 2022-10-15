PITTSBURGH — AAA East Central is recognizing Move-Over Day on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, by reminding Pennsylvania motorists to move over and slow down for any vehicle with flashing lights parked on the roadside.

An average of 24 emergency responders including tow providers are struck and killed by vehicles while working at the roadside each year — meaning someone in this line of work is killed, on average, every other week.

