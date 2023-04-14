WARREN — The USDA Forest Service announced that a wildfire was reported in Allegheny National Forest on the afternoon of April 12. The wildfire response is under unified command by the Forest Service, Pennsylvania State Bureau of Forestry, and multiple volunteer fire departments. As of 11 p.m. on April 12, the wildfire was estimated at 162 acres, was 30 percent contained, and was named the River Road Wildfire. The wildfire is located in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest and is burning on Forest Service and private land in the vicinity of River, Gregg Hill, and Millstone Roads. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.
Agency staff and volunteer firefighters are actively engaged in establishing firelines and mitigating safety hazards. The safety of the public and firefighters is our highest priority. For their safety, members of the public are asked to stay out of the fire area, use vehicle headlights and extreme caution when driving on smoke-covered roadways, and yield the right-of-way to responding fire equipment. As of 1:30 pm, no evacuations had been ordered and no structures were directly threatened by the wildfire.
Initial responders to the River Road Wildfire included staff from the Allegheny National Forest, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources — Bureau of Forestry, and 17 volunteer fire departments. Suppression efforts on April 12 included six, 800-gallon loads of fire retardant dropped by PA Bureau of Forestry contracted aircraft.
For additional information on the River Road Wildfire visit Inciweb — River Road Wildfire Information or call Allegheny National Forest Public Affairs at (814) 728-6281.
The entire state of Pennsylvania is at a heightened danger of wildfire this week due to lowering humidities, sunny skies, and strong wind gusts. Please be extremely careful with any outdoor fires.