Retired Bradford school teacher Nancy Fire was found guilty in absentia Thursday in four cases involving disorderly conduct and harassment in two Bradford neighborhoods.
Fire, 72, of 29 Abbott Road, faced the citations in the court of District Judge Dom Cercone. The judge said Thursday afternoon that she didn’t appear for the hearings, and that he had found her guilty.
Fire also owns a property at 44 Thompson Ave. Neighbors on both streets are at their wits’ end over her erratic behavior. They’ve been to court before. She was found guilty before.
It appears that nothing changed.
“I do not believe there has been” efforts made to comply with requests from law enforcement or the court, said city administrator Chris Lucco. “She just continues to snub her nose at official action.”
Neighbors allege she makes loud and unreasonable noise at all hours of the day and night, banging doors and garbage cans, yelling and screaming outside, blaring music for hours on end and disturbing the neighborhood.
“The police department has still been getting reports and calls on her residence,” said Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward. The citations she was in court for on Thursday all took place after her last court appearance last year.
The yards at both residences contain signs with explicit language, but Ward noted, “Constitutionally, that is permitted even if we don’t agree with it.”
On Thursday, one case related to her blaring loud music at her Abbott Road residence for hours. Three cases were for her videotaping her neighbors on Thompson Avenue through their windows. Neighbors said she taped them routinely for a month, harassing them, Ward explained.
In the Thompson Avenue cases, she was ordered to pay fines and costs of $190.45, $193.85 and $193.85. In the Abbott Road case, she was ordered to pay $190.45 in fines and costs.
Police incident reports date back to 2015, and carry through to this year.