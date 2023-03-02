McCandless ebook cover

An e-book (image of cover) by Ross Porter, Smethport native, is available on Amazon that details the renovation of the 100+ year old McCandless Mansion in Smethport. Proceeds of the book will be given to the Hamlin Memorial Library.

 Photo provided

SMETHPORT — In early February, TravelAwaits.com released a list of 13 Cozy Pennsylvania Towns to Snuggle Up In This Winter, Smethport ranked number one. The author, Robin O’Neal Smith, described it as, “a picture-perfect small town that provides peace and tranquility.” She invited her readers to “explore the history-soaked streets on a walking tour…those seeking a glimpse into history will love visiting.” And, Smith, of course, mentions the Smethport Mansion District for where to stay.

Included in the article is a picture of the McCandless Mansion, though the caption does not specify this detail. The McCandless Mansion is one of Smethport’s great treasures, and is making a return to the news for a good cause.

