SMETHPORT — In early February, TravelAwaits.com released a list of 13 Cozy Pennsylvania Towns to Snuggle Up In This Winter, Smethport ranked number one. The author, Robin O’Neal Smith, described it as, “a picture-perfect small town that provides peace and tranquility.” She invited her readers to “explore the history-soaked streets on a walking tour…those seeking a glimpse into history will love visiting.” And, Smith, of course, mentions the Smethport Mansion District for where to stay.
Included in the article is a picture of the McCandless Mansion, though the caption does not specify this detail. The McCandless Mansion is one of Smethport’s great treasures, and is making a return to the news for a good cause.
Ross Porter, retired and currently living in North Carolina, completely renovated and restored this mansion several years ago. As he did so, he documented the effort in photos. Those photos have been carefully arranged and formatted into a digital book that is available on Amazon, with all the proceeds returning to the Hamlin Memorial Library.
Library Director Lori Rounsville said, “This was a big surprise. Ross has always done a lot, not just for the library but for all of Smethport, and that he continues to do this from all the way in North Carolina now is, well, unexpected.”
And word on the book traveled quickly throughout the region.
Linda Devlin, executive director at the Allegany National Forest Visitors Bureau, said, “The online book, The McCandless Mansion in Smethport, Pennsylvania, highlights one of the beautifully restored properties within the Victorian Smethport Mansion District. This home is one of the many mansions highlighted along the self-guided Smethport Mansion District Walking Tour.”
Porter detailed some of the backstory for The Era recently. Though, to learn about the restoration project, purchase the book.
It didn’t start with restoring a house for Porter. As a child, Porter said, he would help his father restore old, antique cars — and he loved it.
“But as much as the cars looked great, then what, I couldn’t live in my car,” Porter said. He noticed the houses that were part of the towns and the need to bring them back to the way they were, back to their glory days.
And that is what he set out to do. As he worked on and lived in the McCandless Mansion, he was also working on restoring the Sheriff Sartwell Mansion and the Hamlin Lake Lodge at the same time. They were all part of giving back to the town he loves.
“PlanetSmethport, that is the missing piece,” Porter said. “For over 10 years, me and some students were logging history through geographically connected photographs. There are over 2,500 pages online to explore the region through photos.”
The photos, on PlanetSmethport, include where places were in the 1850s and what is there today as well as lost towns and early businesses, the railroads from back in the day, and a little folklore.
The site was managed by Jim Herzog, a Smethport great (and the inventor of Wooly Willy). Porter explained, “After taking it from the school district, the site was brought to the library. Jim did wonders for it, even having the newspapers brought to the library in OCR format dating back to the 1850s.”
The site restored the history of the region back to Smethport, and Porter said, “In the process, restoring the homes and building was part of it.” And, he encourages others to give it a try.
“It is not as hard as some think it is. I had a budget, and I was not the purist my father was,” Porter said. He explained that when he and his father restored cars, the parts had to be specific. For Porter’s restoration projects, “I hot-rod them, I bring the new in but hide it well,” he said. A lot of times, this saved his budget.
Devlin added, “I believe this book, which features the restoration work done on the McCandless property, will inspire others to purchase and restore a variety of historic homes around the country to their former glory.”
And, Porter did resurrect the home. It is now under new ownership and is a Bed & Breakfast, located at 905 W. Main St. in Smethport.
The book is available on Amazon at https://a.co/d/45UvxIV and all proceeds benefit the Hamlin Memorial Library because, as Porter said, “hey keep the history alive.”
The McCandless Mansion was the home of Emma Hamlin McCandless, daughter of Hamlin Bank president, Henry Hamlin. It was built in 1891 under the design of E. N. Unruh. The Queen Anne style boasts grand views, delicate details, all the modern comforts and the feel of elegance from the long past.
The McCandless Mansion was named number one in Pennsylvania and number seven nationwide in 2015 Travelers’ Choice TripAdvisor Awards.