PITTSBURGH — PA 211 and UPMC for You announced the launch of a 12-month pilot program to connect UPMC for You members to resources to address social determinants of health (SDOH) needs through the United Way of Pennsylvania’s 211 statewide referral database. The partnership commits dedicated resources, including extensive member-level engagement, to specifically serve UPMC for You members.

Offering members access to community-based supports can help to mitigate SDOH needs, which are often predictors of an individual’s health outcomes and well-being. If unaddressed, SDOH needs can lead to disparities in care, poor health outcomes, and a significant economic burden on vulnerable populations.

