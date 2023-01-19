David McCormick

David McCormick, who came up just short in Pennsylvania's GOP primary for U.S. Senator in 2022, is considering challenging for Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey's seat.

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Shortly after Republicans' disappointing November election, Dave McCormick hosted several dozen GOP strategists, donors, and insiders for drinks and food at his stately home in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

For some, it was a bittersweet moment: If McCormick had been their U.S. Senate candidate against John Fetterman, a number of guests thought, maybe it would have been a victory party instead.

