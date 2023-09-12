WASHINGTON, D.C. — Reps. Glenn "GT" Thompson (R-PA-15) and Jimmy Panetta (D-CA-19), co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Service Organization Caucus, introduced a bipartisan resolution to designate the week of Sept. 10 to 16 "Celebrate Community" week and commemorate the efforts of local service organizations across the country.
The resolution recognizes the role of service organizations in promoting community humanitarian assistance, while also instilling the value of giving back in our youth. The undersigned members specifically applauded Kiwanis International, Lions Clubs International, Optimist International and Rotary International for encouraging and promoting community service and humanitarian assistance through their local chapters.
"The Celebrate Community Week resolution highlights the critical work of our community service organizations," Rep. Thompson said. "Volunteer service is the cornerstone of a successful, strong, and healthy community, and is an important staple of American life. I commend our community service organizations like Lions Clubs International, Rotary International, Kiwanis International, and Optimist International for everything they do to help our communities flourish."
“Local service organizations understand the obligation of living in our country by giving back to our communities,” said Rep. Panetta. “Our bipartisan resolution recognizes the extraordinary work of local service organizations in our hometowns and their humanitarian efforts around our globe. By leaning in and giving back at home and abroad, local service organizations are a cornerstone of our communities, fulfill the responsibilities of our country, and bolster the values of democracy."
"Celebrate Community Week allows us to work together to demonstrate the value of service in our communities," said Stan Soderstrom, executive director of Kiwanis International. "We're proud to work alongside our fellow service organizations and community partners to build stronger communities in the U.S. and around the world."
“Each organization involved in the Celebrate Community Week creates positive changes in the world every day,” said Lions International President Dr. Patti Hill. “When we join together, that power of good leaves a ripple of hope felt by communities locally and all over the globe.”
“Optimist International is proud to be an inaugural partner in the Celebrate Community effort to bring our organizations together for this week of service. We recognize that community service isn’t just a feel-good activity for a Saturday afternoon; it's service clubs that help to fill the gaps in our society, sometimes it is through these collective service projects that we provide critical safety nets for some of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Cheryl L. Brenn, executive director at Optimist International
“We are proud to join with like-minded organizations to serve and better our communities,” said Rotary International President Gordon McInally. “Rotary members recognize that when we identify a local need and work collaboratively to provide a service to address that need, our potential to create positive change and improve lives has no limit. Together, we truly can create hope in the world.”