Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in state.

In Bradford, the price for 87 octane gasoline was reported to be down to $3.859/gallon at one outlet and $3.799/g at another, down from about $3.89/g a week ago.

