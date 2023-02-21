Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in state.
In Bradford, the price for 87 octane gasoline was reported to be down to $3.859/gallon at one outlet and $3.799/g at another, down from about $3.89/g a week ago.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 1.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood 5.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel had fallen 6.9 cents in the last week and stood at $4.45 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $3.19/g, while the highest was $4.15/g, a difference of 96.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline was unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.37/g on Monday. The national average was down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 14.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back ten years:
Feb. 20, 2022: $3.72/g (U.S. average: $3.52/g)
Feb. 20, 2021: $2.89/g (U.S.: $2.64/g)
Feb. 20, 2020: $2.68/g (U.S.: $2.46/g)
Feb. 20, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S.: $2.38/g)
Feb. 20, 2018: $2.82/g (U.S.: $2.52/g)
Feb. 20, 2017: $2.52/g (U.S.: $2.28/g)
Feb. 20, 2016: $1.90/g (U.S.: $1.71/g)
Feb. 20, 2015: $2.42/g (U.S.: $2.27/g)
Feb: 20, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S.: $3.38/g)
Feb. 20, 2013: $3.78/g (U.S.: $3.77/g)
Other areas in Pennsylvania and their current gas prices include Harrisburg at $3.70/g; York at $3.85/g and Pittsburgh at $3.79/g.
“Motorists across many areas of the country have seen gas prices inching down for another week, while some states have moved higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ve seen some refinery challenges in pockets of the country, while others are starting the transition to summer gasoline, weighing on prices.”
For diesel, De Haan said the outlook remains bright with prices continuing to fall.
“Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump, with strong economic data leading to concern that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy,” he said. “This could weaken demand as we head into the peak summer driving season. For diesel, the great news is that the most common price in the U.S. for diesel is now $3.99 per gallon, with average prices continuing to drop.”
De Haan said, in the next couple of weeks, diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, “which is excellent news for the economy.”