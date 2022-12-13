The State of Children’s Health report by Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children shows that the number of uninsured children in the state decreased during the pandemic from 4.6% to 4.4%.

However, much of that decrease was due to the federal continuous coverage provision that prevents states from disenrolling children and families from Medicaid during the public health emergency. Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children is urging the state to take action to prevent children from losing coverage when federal protection ends.

