U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., has hit the ground running in 2023, figuratively speaking.
Thompson has taken over as chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, the first time in about 170 years someone from Pennsylvania has held the seat.
“I’m the 53rd chairman,” Thompson said, adding that he brought fellow Republican congressmen Nick Langworthy and Marc Molinaro from New York onto the committee as well. “I’m really proud to have strengthened the representation of the Northeast. It’s really important the Agriculture Committee has a voice from the Northeast.”
He spoke about the Farm Bill that expires at the end of the September, and said it’s a “huge priority to get that done on time in a bipartisan, effective way.”
There are specific parts of the Farm Bill that benefit McKean County, the congressman explained. “We’ve provided two dynamic Forestry titles that have helped us.”
The management of forests are under the Farm Bill, and Thompson said he plans to make it clear to the U.S. Forest Service that he expects to see an increase in timber harvesting on national forests.
“It makes the forest healthy and quite frankly, it makes the economy healthy as well,” he said. “I’m looking forward to speaking to the chief of the forest service, and getting the forest service to do its job.”
In a related topic, Thompson said he wants to address invasive species as well.
“It’s important for the county, making sure we have the resources to go after these invasive species,” he said. “They are really endangering some important species.
“The forest service needs to be a force for good.”
Thompson said economic development is an important part of the bill. “We need to work with all 18 counties I cover and make sure they are aware of the programs out there.
“The jurisdiction of the Ag Committee is very, very broad,” he explained.
Thompson said he’s working on redrafting the jurisdiction for each of the six subcommittees.
“We’re incorporating science, technology and innovation into those subcommittees,” he said. “We’re providing for the farmer of today. They are struggling with high inflation, high costs, limited access to crop protection tools. Incorporating science allows us to serve the farmer of tomorrow.”
The congressman said increasing the exposure of young people to the science and technology used by foresters and farmers will help recruit people to fill those jobs in the future. He mentioned his recent trip to the Pennsylvania Farm Show, and seeing the FFA and 4-H groups there representing schools from around the state.
“We are seeing agriculture programs return to our schools,” Thompson said, “which may launch a successful agriculture career. At the same time, for those who may go on in other careers, their experience reconnects them with where food comes from.”
After the COVID pandemic, when disruptions in the supply chain often met empty grocery store shelves, people started to pay more attention to the sources of food.
“In the heat of COVID, it was an awful experience. People were going to the store and they couldn’t find the eggs, the meat. But I do think in the long run, it has reminded people that milk doesn’t originate in a grocery store, that bread doesn’t come from a grocery store,” Thompson said.
“That disruption in the supply chain, I do think it helped reorient us,” he said.
Thompson said on the issue of agriculture, he feels that he and Pennsylvania’s new governor, Democrat John Shapiro, can work together. “He seems to have a strong commitment to our number one industry.”
Yet, there are many areas where the two disagree, the congressman said, adding, “We’ll work together when we can.”
Fossil fuels and energy are issues where the two diverge. Pennsylvania is rich in resources, and shouldn’t be in a situation like at Christmas time when the electrical grid in several states was severely strained and people were asked to turn down heat to conserve power.
“It’s bad governance when God has blessed us with all the resources we have,” Thompson said, mentioning coal, natural gas and oil.
“The natural gas industry has lowered the carbon footprint,” he said. “To have elected executive branch folks who ignore the opportunities is just unacceptable.”
Thompson said the appropriations process can be used to allow for production in federal lands and waters.
One answer, he said, “is pipeline construction, being able to move this energy to market to benefit American families and benefit us economically. There’s nothing that’s going to replace fossil fuel generation at this point.”
Thompson spoke about the threat to the electrical grid, saying, “That’s not something we’re used to. We’re not used to it going offline because the grid crashes on the really hot or cold days. Nothing is going to replace fossil fuels for a very long time.”
Some of the newer technology is advancing only because of subsidies, he said. “We shouldn’t be subsidizing something that’s not ready for prime time. We’re seeing that with some of these foreign companies wanting to put solar panels on prime farmland.
“The primary solution is we need to do all we can to make farming profitable again, so when a farmer is approached to cover fertile fields with solar panels, he can laugh it off and say no,” the congressman said.
Turning to electric cars, Thompson said they are not the answer, either, especially not in areas of extreme cold, which drains the batteries quickly. “Every one of these electric cars essentially runs on fossil fuels. Pennsylvania and the U.S. subsidizes them, which I am against,” he said.
The cars are so expensive that everyday citizens — such as those who live in the 15th district that Thompson represents — can’t afford them. “So we’re really just rewarding higher income people” with the subsidies.
Regarding the cars themselves, the congressman said, “The parts and components, many of them come from China. I don’t know of a landfill eager to take them.”
California is talking about phasing out gas-powered vehicles, which President Biden supports. However, Thompson said, “If President Biden was successful at even 10 percent, it would crash the electrical grid. The other outcome that would happen here, this is what upsets me with unintended consequences. You would crash the rural economy with that.”
He explained ethanol, made from corn, marries the agriculture industry to the energy industry. Ethanol is added to gasoline, which powers combustion engines. “These two industries need to come together and push back against this political science,” he said. “You are going to crush the oil industry and the powdered metal industry.
“A lot of that goes for combustion engines. You crash the rural economy and the rest of the nation will fail,” he said.
Turning to the topic of his constituents, Thompson explained he had recently conducted a roundtable listening session for Potter and Tioga counties and Knoxville.
The constituents had a lot to say about “some of the headwinds they are facing,” he said.
The challenges are familiar, he said — energy costs, markets to sell goods and record inflation.
“It’s what you are left with for your family at the end of the day.”
This will be a busy session, Thompson acknowledged, but said he’s looking forward to working with everyone he can to make progress happen.