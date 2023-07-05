WASHINGTON (TNS) — In his first year as chair of the House Agriculture Committee, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson is the center of attention on Capitol Hill.
That’s because Thompson, R-Centre County, holds an outsized role in drafting what will be one of the consequential pieces of legislation to clear the 118th Congress — the bill setting agriculture policy and renewing farm programs for the next five years.
The legislation provides federal support for certain crops, insures farmers against natural disasters, and funds programs to feed poorer Americans, most notably the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps.
”There are days I get input from hundreds of people,” Thompson said. “This is how you write a very effective farm bill — by bringing all those voices to the table.”
Those voices are getting more numerous as the Sept. 30 deadline approaches for renewing the legislation.
Under existing programs, the farm bill is expected to cost $1.5 trillion over 10 years, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Of that total, $1.2 trillion is for nutrition programs such as food stamps.
POLICY BATTLESOne of the upcoming policy battles is whether to increase or decrease that amount by making changes to farm programs — and hundreds of special interests are weighing in to make sure their priorities wind up in the final legislation.
The Senate received 681 forms from groups or law firms saying they were lobbying on the farm bill during the first three months of 2023. During the same period a year earlier, 201 entities filed lobbying disclosure forms mentioning the farm bill. Likewise, 55 new entities registered to lobby on the issue during the first three months of the year, a 62% increase over 2022.
Lobbying has ratcheted up as Congress turns its attention to the farm bill after last month’s fight over suspending the debt limit.
”Up to the debt ceiling vote, that was sucking all the oxygen out of the room,” said Ron Eidshaug, the vice president and chief of staff for government affairs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which is lobbying on the farm bill. “Clearly, debt ceiling was the biggest hurdle Congress needed to overcome before it could get on to other things.”
Besides the usual suspects, the list of those lobbying on the bill includes the League of Women Voters and the American Federation of Teachers.
Shannon Augustus, a spokeswoman for the league, said her group supports efforts to “preserve or expand access” to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The teachers union is pushing for additional funding for school lunch programs.
Adding to the interest is that few pieces of legislation are expected to pass with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats in the majority in the Senate. The farm bill is an exception.
”It is one of the few pieces of legislation that people suspect will get across the finish line,” said Anne MacMillan, chair of the food and agriculture practice group for Invariant, which last year was paid $36.2 million to lobby — the fifth-highest among all firms, according to the research group OpenSecrets.
”Any entity or lobbyist worth their weight is going to try to pull out all the stops on any moving vehicle,” MacMillan added. “You’ll see the uptick in engagement.”
BIPARTISAN APPROACHThat’s because the bill traditionally brings together Democrats and Republicans — and rural residents and city dwellers — as it combines support for agriculture with funding for nutrition programs.
And Thompson made it clear when he ascended to the committee chairmanship after Republicans took control of the House in January that he was going to continue that tradition.
”I made that clear from the very beginning,” he said. “In the end, it’s always bipartisan and bicameral. We’ll have a better bill and better serve the American people by doing that.”
He dines with Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow, D-Minn., and has good relationships with the committee’s ranking Republican, John Boozman of Arkansas, as well as his own panel’s top Democrat, U.S. Rep. David Scott of Georgia.
That hasn’t always been the case in recent years.
In 2018, House Republicans insisted on sharp cuts to nutrition programs, like they did during the recent fight over the debt ceiling. And in 2013, the House GOP passed a farm bill without any funding for nutrition programs. In both cases, Congress eventually passed a bipartisan bill that funded both farm and nutrition programs.
”The chairman says the bill is only going to get done if it’s a bipartisan bill,” Eidshaug said. “Having someone who is committed to working in a bipartisan way tells you something. It’s the only path to victory.”
Beginning with the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg in January, Thompson has been traveling the country, meeting with those affected by the farm bill. He’s held listening sessions in and outside of Washington.
”We’re excited with what the chairman is doing,” Eidshaug said. “In the old analogy, do you need a work horse or a show horse? He’s more of a plow horse.”
When they met with Thompson, Chamber of Commerce representatives pushed for overhauling permitting requirements and for voluntary — rather than mandatory — programs to encourage conservation and improve the environment, said Chuck Chaitovitz, the chamber’s vice president for environmental affairs and sustainability.
PA.’s ADVANTAGE?Having the agriculture chair hail from Pennsylvania is welcome news for the state’s agriculture industry, which supports 1.5 million jobs and pumps more than $270 billion into the local economy annually, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. SNAP provides $418 million in aid to more than 970,000 Pennsylvania families.
”He’s a great advocate for agriculture and really understands the needs of farmers and ranchers,” Bailey Thumm, who lobbies on federal issues for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, said of Thompson.
Members of the Farm Bureau have been making the 2 1/2 hour drive to Washington every month to meet with Thompson to discuss their priorities, including raising the minimum price for milk and studying whether mushroom farmers should be eligible for crop insurance.
They also want to change federal policy so farmers can be compensated for damage caused by rain that falls during hurricanes, not just the storm’s winds. Northeast farmers receive much more damage from torrential rain than severe winds, the reverse of farmers in Florida, Ms. Thumm said.
They’re also meeting with newer members of the state’s congressional delegation who weren’t on Capitol Hill the last time lawmakers wrote a farm bill.
Thompson has his own priorities as well, especially protecting federal funding for land-grant colleges, like his alma mater Penn State. Those schools date back more than 150 years and were created, in part, to conduct research and develop better agricultural practices. New research could look at ways to address climate change, he said.
”If American agriculture is science, technology and innovation, we need our land-grant universities to be on the cutting edge,” Thompson said. “It’s not static, it’s not standing still, it’s dynamic.”
And he met Friday with state Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and his aides to discuss Pennsylvania’s priorities.
”This is the first time since the Civil War that a Pennsylvania congressman has served as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee,” Reading said after the meeting. “This opens up conversations not just about what the federal farm bill means between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia and between Scranton and Erie, but brings a new dimension to a conversation about how to make policy fit what happens everywhere between the Susquehanna Valley and San Joaquin Valley.”
The bottom line, Thompson said, is to pass legislation that helps ensure a strong agriculture industry.
”If I’m able to lead this in the right way, we restore a robust rural economy, which is good for everybody,” he said, “At the same time, we create the type or conditions where we grow rural populations.
”We need that next generation of farmers,” Thompson added. “If we’re really looking ahead, we need to ask the question who will provide us the food, the fiber, the building material and energy resources we need every day when this current generation of farmers decides to retire.”