SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Spring may have just sprung, but Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino is preparing for an entertainment heatwave when REO Speedwagon storms into the Seneca Allegany Event Center on Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at noon.
REO Speedwagon helped define the Arena Rock age of the 1970s and ‘80s. Formed as a college band at the University of Illinois in the late 1960s, REO Speedwagon sped to the heights of stardom in the ‘70s and ‘80s fueled by a long list of hit songs. The band earned steady radio play and a legion of fans with hits like “Ridin’ the Storm Out,” “Time for Me To Fly,” “Roll With the Changes,” “Take It on the Run,” “Keep On Loving You,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” and “In My Dreams,” among others. Through it all, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million records, charting 13 Top 40 hit singles, while continuing to play high-energy live shows for audiences across the United States and Canada.
Tickets on sale March 31 and start at $55.
In addition to REO Speedwagon, other outstanding performances coming to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino include Jeff Foxworthy on April 22, tickets start at $35; and Travis Tritt on May 20, tickets start at $25.