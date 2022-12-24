Christmas of 1944

Christmas of 1944 in Bradford.

 Photo provided

“Go ahead! Put the money in the slot.” Nana, sensing the shyness of a nine-year-old boy, nudged me ahead. I inched forward to drop her half-dollar into the dangling red pot. The Salvation Army Band, who played on the corner of Kennedy and Main Street every Christmas season, was playing “Oh Come All Ye Faithful.”

It was December 1944, and the war news dampened the Christmas spirit. Would there even be a Christmas? My coin clinked into the pot, and the lady in uniform said, “Thank you, son.” I quickly returned to my grandmother’s side.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos