Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&