The Arts in Education Committee of the Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center has announced open registrations for this year’s Missoula Children’s Theatre Workshops with the presentation of “Rapunzel.”
The workshop will be held Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, with a public performance on Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. Students involved must be available for the entire week and Saturday performance.
The workshop and performance will be held at the St. Bernard’s Auditorium and Education Center on East Corydon Street in Bradford.
“We are super thrilled about MCT coming again this summer with Rapunzel,” said Connie Shanks, BCPAC Arts in Education chairperson. “This has always been a highlight for the theater kids in our area and we look forward to the MCT crew arriving in their little red truck, full of wonderful sets, costumes and props for the kids to experience an amazing week of theater.”
Parents can go to bcpac.com beginning April 17 to register their child by simply clicking on the Arts in Education tab and filling in the information. There is a $100 non-refundable and non-transferable workshop fee per student, unless specifically noted by BCPAC. If parents do not have the option of registering online, they can still stop at the BCPAC office at 119 Main Street in Bradford to register their child. Payment is due upon submission of the registration form.
The workshop has limited space, so it’s important for students to do their registration early. Participants are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and the workshop fills in fast.
“This is the nice part about the online registration,” said Darren Litz, BCPAC executive director. “The registrations are received in real time, so once you hit the submit button, your information will be processed and we no longer have to wait until the forms are received in the mail.”
The workshop is available for students entering 1st grade through 8th grade for the fall of 2023. A total of 16 spots for children up to age 7, and 44 spots for students ages 8 to 14 will be selected in each age bracket for the show.
Also included in the workshop are three enrichment workshops presented by the tour actor/directors for students in the 8 to 14 age bracket from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of the workshop week. Creativity, social skills, goal achievement, communication skills and self-esteem are all characteristics that are attained through the participation in this unique, educational project. MCT’s mission is the development of lifeskills in children through participation in the performing arts.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT), the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre, has been touring extensively for more than 40 years now from Montana to Japan, and will visit nearly 1,200 communities this year with up to 44 teams of Tour Actor/Directors. For more information about the workshop week, contact BCPAC at 814-362-2522 or by email: arts@bcpac.com