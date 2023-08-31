GALETON — The PA Route 6 Alliance invites individuals and groups from across its 11-county PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor to join them Oct. 5-6 in the Heritage Community of Corry, for the 2023 Educational Workshop, Annual Meeting and “Do 6” Awards Program.
The event kicks off with the Educational Workshop on Thursday, Oct. 5 in Corry. Guided by input from the corridor’s 20 PA Heritage Communities, the Alliance has planned educational workshops covering such topics as active transportation, adaptive reuse, historic preservation, remote working, and more. Special guests and speakers include Melinda Meyer from Preservation Erie, Bill Callahan from Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Association, Abbi Peters from The PA Wilds Centers, Sam Pearson from Pennsylvania Downtown Center, and Erie County business professionals.
Following the workshop will be a walking tour of Downtown Corry, where community leaders will discuss past and current revitalization projects. Later that evening, a farm-to-table dinner at 3 Pillarz Farm will treat guests to local beverages and savory dishes served up by executive chef Betsy Grinder of Your Daily Serving.
On Friday, the Annual Meeting and presentation of the “Do 6” awards will be hosted at The Fork and Barrel Restaurant in Corry. PA Route 6 Alliance will recognize projects and accomplishments, and provide updates on current initiatives. This year’s keynote address will be delivered by Jeff Siegler of Revitalize or Die, a civic pride consulting firm that takes a new approach to overcoming civic apathy by bringing people together to restore their relationships with the communities in which they live.
The event concludes with the “Do 6” Awards ceremony celebrating individuals, groups, projects and communities that exemplify and advance the Alliance’s mission of protecting, preserving and promoting the scenic, cultural, historic and recreational resources across PA Route 6.
Register for the 2023 PA Route 6 Educational Workshop & Annual Meeting online at https://www.paroute6.com/2023-annual-meeting. Attendees may register for one or both days. The cost for Thursday’s Educational Workshop is $25 (includes lunch), and the cost for the farm-to-table dinner later that evening is $50. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. The cost for Friday’s Annual Meeting is $35, which also includes lunch.
For more information, or to learn how you could sponsor this event, contact PA Route 6 Alliance at info@paroute6.com or call (814) 435-7706.