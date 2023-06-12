A Western New York author has written his sixth novel — set in Potter County — examining religious homophobia and spotlighting one LGBTQ individual’s struggle to accept their orientation because of family and society’s religious persecution.
Lee Allen Howard’s dark fiction novel, “The Covenant Sacrifice” from Three First Names, has been compared by readers thrilled with the horror of toxic religion to the enjoyment in reading Stephen King’s “Carrie.”
Howard weaves a story that is both horrifying and heartwarming about 34-year-old Jarod Huntingdon, who wants more than anything to start a family, yet he is unable to commit to his girlfriend and he doesn’t quite know why.
Then, when the father of his best friend, Scotty, passes away, he returns to the remote rural community of Annastasis Creek for a season of soul-searching; and finds he still harbors feelings for Scotty.
A violent rainstorm traps everyone in the valley, blocking roads and severing communication with the outside world. One by one, local residents go missing. While helping with the search efforts, Jarod learns of a curse as old as he is — one tied to the reappearance of the cicadas — first placed on the community after five young people perished in a house fire decades before.
To temporarily appease the curse, defrocked Pentecostal pastor Uriah Zalmon must find a sinner to sacrifice.
In order to break the curse for good and defend the innocent, Jarod must first confront his past and accept himself as a gay man before he can challenge the homophobic Covenant Trustees — and vanquish the evil the screaming cicadas have awoken.
Howard, who earned a master’s degree in biblical studies, said, “I hope ‘The Covenant Sacrifice’ encourages LGBTQ folks who’ve endured hardship and persecution from family, friends, and community to come out and be true to themselves.”
Readers should note that the book comes with a content warning, “Although the book is LGBTQ-positive, it deals with religious homophobia. It also contains references to: alcoholism; cults; the occult; fatphobia, physical abuse, violence, and death; rape; and sexuality.”
The novel is available now for preorder as a trade paperback – ISBN: 978-1733700948, 392 pages, or as an eBook – ISBN: 978-1733700955.
Howard’s dark fiction spans the genres of horror, LGBTQ horror, supernatural crime, dark crime and mystery, and psychological thrillers. His previous works include the novels “Death Perception,” “The Sixth Seed,” “The Adamson Family, the horrific psychological thriller,” “The Bedwetter: Journal of a Budding Psychopath,” and a collection of early short stories, “Perpetual Nightmares.” Howard addresses Christian homophobia directly in “Response to a Concerned Heterosexual Christian.”
For more information about Howard or his works, visit his website at https://leeallenhoward.com/
If interested in providing a review for this novel, go to https://tinyurl.com/TheCovenantSacrifice