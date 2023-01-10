EMPORIUM — Lori J. Reed, Republican, has announced her re-election bid for Cameron County Commissioner. Reed has served as Commissioner Chair since 2016.

“When I was elected into this position for my first term in January, 2016, I had no idea what challenges lay ahead. It was a 4 year learning curve with some amazing people. After being re-elected for a second term in January, 2020, the real work began,” Reed said. “This present board of Commissioners had to lead in unprecedented times. I believe we were able to do it with grace, integrity and hard work. There is still so much work to be done for this wonderful County and I would be honored to continue to serve.“

