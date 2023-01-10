EMPORIUM — Lori J. Reed, Republican, has announced her re-election bid for Cameron County Commissioner. Reed has served as Commissioner Chair since 2016.
“When I was elected into this position for my first term in January, 2016, I had no idea what challenges lay ahead. It was a 4 year learning curve with some amazing people. After being re-elected for a second term in January, 2020, the real work began,” Reed said. “This present board of Commissioners had to lead in unprecedented times. I believe we were able to do it with grace, integrity and hard work. There is still so much work to be done for this wonderful County and I would be honored to continue to serve.“
Commissioner Reed sits on several boards as Commissioner.
She is the co-chair of the Cameron Elk Behavioral and Development Board, Cameron County Conservation Board, Barbara Moscato Brown Library Board, North Central Regional Planning and Development Full Board, Cameron County Salary and Retirement Boards, County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, Northwest County Commissioners Association, Board of Assessment Appeals and Safety Committee.
Reed is the Vice President of the Emporium Foundation Board, Past President and Paul Harris Award recipient of the Emporium Rotary Club, and serves on the C&N Bank Advisor Board and Sylvan Heritage Council.
“During my time as Commissioner, I have worked actively, full time, in the best interest of this county and am proud of our record.”
She is married to David J. Reed and together they have two sons, Robert Reed of Lancaster and Matthew (Laura) Reed of Beaverton, Ore. She is also a proud grandmother to Benjamin and Joey Reed, also of Beaverton, Ore.