KANE — The Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group will host its 2023 Annual Dinner on May 30 at the Red Fern in Kersey.
Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m., with dinner and program to follow beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The featured speaker for the evening will be Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture, who will provide insight on the forest and wood products priorities of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture under the Shapiro Administration.
The Allegheny National Forest will also provide an overview of plans to celebrate their Centennial Anniversary, with 2023 marking 100 years since the Allegheny was established as a National Forest.
Register by calling the AHUG office at 814-837-8550 or by emailing Becky Carson at bcarson@ahug.com