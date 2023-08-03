RED HOUSE — Red House Beach in Allegany State Park is closed due to potentially hazardous algae in the water for the first time this season.
Allegany State Park officials reported Thursday morning that the beach area was closed after the water tested positive for cyanobacteria, a blue-green algae which can cause illness and can lead, rarely, to death.
The report is the first of the year at the park, according to the state’s hazardous algae bloom (HABs) online database, which tracks algal blooms across the state. The southern end of Chautauqua Lake has seen three HABs in the last two weeks, according to the volunteer-run Citizens Statewide Lake Assessment Program, with others reported through the year from Long Point State Park to Celoron.
Both lakes in Allegany State Park generally see some HAB activity every year. In 2022, three reports were received for Red House Lake from Aug. 14-Sept. 3, while three reports were received from Quaker Lake between Aug. 4-Sept. 4.
Also in 2022, Chautauqua Lake saw 61 reports from June 11-Oct. 24. No other water bodies in Allegany, Cattaraugus or Chautauqua counties were reported for HABs in 2022. In 2021, Allegheny Reservoir saw six reports between July 27 and Sept. 28; Quaker Lake saw four from July 20-Sept. 3; Red House Lake saw four between July 27-Aug. 24; Chautauqua Lake saw 49 from May 22-Oct. 15; and Findley Lake in Chautauqua County saw one report on July 20.
Blue-green algae is believed to be one of the earliest forms of life to evolve on Earth, first appearing in the fossil record 3.5 billion years ago. Using photosynthesis — making sugar for energy from carbon dioxide and water — the bacteria are believed to have been involved in converting the early atmosphere of the planet into one rich in oxygen and allowing more complex life to evolve.
While some species of blue-green algae are harmless, others produce toxins that can pose health risks to people and animals if swallowed, touched or inhaled while swimming. Deaths to livestock and pets have been reported when the animals consume large amounts of algal scum from shorelines. This includes a case in Wilmington, N.C., when three dogs died after swimming in a pond with an algae bloom. However, there are no confirmed human deaths from algal toxins.
The DEC reports that cyanobacteria are often found in small quantities in most bodies of water, but can bloom in warm, shallow, undisturbed water that receives a lot of sunlight. The blooms only occur in the hottest part of the summer, limiting the number occurring in the state. The blooms discolor the water — in blue-green, yellow, brown or red, depending on the species. Sometimes, the colors can be so thick it appears as though paint were spilled on the water. Occasionally, masses of the cyanobacteria can form floating rafts or scum on the surface of the water.
Visitors to water bodies are encouraged to avoid contact with any floating mats, scums or discolored water. Do not use untreated surface water to drink, prepare food, cook or make ice. Common treatments including boiling, chlorine and water filtration units do not remove the toxins created by HABs. To report an HAB, email HABsInfo@dec.ny.gov. If possible, attach digital photos of the suspected HAB.
Allegany State Park administrators could not be reached for comment.