JOHNSTOWN — Volunteers for The American Red Cross from across Pennsylvania are helping in Florida in the devastation of Hurricane Ian, including a volunteer from St. Marys.
Many communities are unrecognizable after the storm and volunteers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are helping those affected and will be helping them recover for weeks and months to come.
“People’s lives were turned upside down by this massive storm,” said Jorge Martinez, Interim CEO, American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region.
Right now, more than 30 Red Cross volunteers from the Greater Pennsylvania Region are in Florida to help people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Seven of those volunteers are from the local area:
- Altoona, Blair County
- Duncansville, Blair County
- Burnham, Mifflin County
- Pleasant Gap, Centre County
- Saint Marys, Elk County
- Brockway, Jefferson County
- Montoursville, Lycoming County
The Red Cross, their partners and volunteers are providing a safe place to stay, food to eat and a shoulder to lean on as people begin to pick up the pieces after the storm. Shelters are open across the affected areas, Red Cross emergency vehicles are delivering food and relief supplies and volunteers are helping families cope and replacing prescription medications, eyeglasses or critical medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs.
Dangerous weather conditions and floodwaters have canceled dozens of blood drives with about 1,000 lifesaving blood and platelet donations uncollected. Individuals who live in areas unaffected by Hurricane Ian — especially those with type O blood — are urged to give blood now to help ensure patients in impacted areas continue to have access to lifesaving blood.