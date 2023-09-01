The 117th McKean County Fair, held Aug. 14-19, welcomed a record number of visitors this year.
“Despite a slow start to the week due to the weather, we ended up with a 5.23% increase in attendance for the week overall compared to 2022,” said Christina Burkhouse, Fair Association treasurer. “In fact, 2023 was the largest attendance the fair has seen since I personally began tracking our attendance trends in 2019.”
This year, total gate sales, ride upgrades by those with exhibitor passes, advance gate tickets and walk-around passes for the week came to 12,684, compared to a total of 12,054 in 2022.
“The overwhelming attendance and positive feedback make me feel like, as a board, we’re doing something right,” Burkhouse said.
In 2021, the total was 12,464 and two years prior, in 2019, the total was 11,577. There was no fair held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Weather is an issue for the fair nearly every year, and this year was no different. A major part of the fair, the annual Grand Parade, had to be canceled on opening day.
“We always hate to cancel events, especially those that involve so many members of the community such as the parade,” Burkhouse said.
There was a bright side to the weather, organizers said. Anticipating rain, the association put down limestone to help keep everyone out of the mud. However, they quickly noticed that those in wheelchairs had difficulty maneuvering on the rocks. This gave the volunteers an opportunity to connect with the fairgoers, according to Tanya Okerlund, Fair Board president.
“If anyone saw somebody having a hard time we made sure to go over and offer to help them, and we would offer to give them a ride in one of our golf carts so they could still enjoy the fair. Our goal is to make sure everyone leaves our grounds with a positive experience,” she said.
Okerlund added her favorite part of the fair this year was seeing all of the smiling faces and positive feedback from attendees and participants.
“I feel like we are finally moving in the right direction not only with our improvements but with our overall attitudes too,” she said.
This year’s theme, “Growing the Future,” was driven home during the 4-H Grand and Reserve Champion competitions and auctions. Taking home the Grand Champion in Market Hog was Skyler Cooper of Cuba, N.Y., a member of Krazy Kritters & More 4-H Club. Her hog was purchased by Save-A-Lot of Bradford. The Reserve Champion in the same category was 2023-24 Miss McKean County Fair Jaidyn Goodman of Smethport, a member of the Clover Patch Kids 4-H Club. Her hog was purchased by Hamlin Bank.
Mara and Isaac Ours, both of Smethport and members of the New Idea Livestock 4-H Club, competed in the Market Lamb category. Mara’s exhibition earned the Grand Champion and was purchased by Port Allegany Shop and Save, while her brother’s entry earned Reserve Champion and was purchased by Costa’s Supermarket.
C&N Bank purchased the Grand Champion Market Goat raised and shown by Melissa Burton of Kane, a member of the Krazy Kritters & More 4-H Club. International Wax purchased the Reserve Champion in the same category, raised and shown by Jenna Goodman of Smethport, a member of the Clover Patch Kids 4-H Club.
The Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen was raised and shown by Paislee Fink of Bradford. Fink is a member of the New Idea Livestock 4-H Club, and her animals were purchased by The Burkhouse Group. Triple S Farm bought the Reserve Champion Rabbits Meat Pen entry, which was raised by Lacy Morris of Smethport. Morris is a member of the Krazy Kritters & More 4-H Club.
In the Market Steer category, the Grand Champion was earned by Chad Johnson Jr. of Kane, a member of the New Idea Livestock 4-H Club. His steer was purchased by Save-A-Lot of Kane. The Reserve Champion Steer was raised and shown by Mackenzie Barr of Smethport, a member of the Clover Patch Kids 4-H Club.
“The hard work and dedication 4-H members put into their livestock projects each year is astonishing,” said Burkhouse, once a 4-H member herself. “Some of them are as young as 8 years old and they dedicate their summer — longer with a beef project — to caring for their animals and preparing for fair.” And then there is the 4-H Annual Auction where buyers purchase the livestock from the kids. Burkhouse added, “Some of these buyers have been supporting this livestock auction for more than 40 years.”
There were a few new attractions on the schedule as well as many tried-and-true favorites. The UTV Rodeo, which was new this year, “was a huge hit with those that attended and I predict it will be much bigger next year both with participants and fans,” Okerlund predicted.
Burkhouse agreed, adding, “Being the first year for the event we unfortunately didn’t have a large crowd, but those who did watch or participate had a great time and we are hoping that it will grow in popularity and have a much bigger turnout next year.”
Other additions included Eric Jones with sand sculpting and caricature drawings on Artisan Alley, Buford Bear & His Miniature Truck, First Bite Fishing Tank and the Fearless Flores Thrill Show.
Other popular parts of the fair are the contests. Richard Parker and Sandra Barnes were crowned Senior King and Queen of the 117th McKean County Fair. This year’s Beautiful Baby was awarded to Freya Butler, while Phyllis Gallup received the Friend of the Fair award.
Though it may be a little early to think about, the Fair Association has already begun making plans for the annual Festival of Lights event, which typically runs from the weekend after Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday — though the exact dates have not yet been set.
Burkhouse and Okerlund added an invitation: “If there are any clubs, organizations, families or just a group of friends who would like to get together and create a display for this year’s event, contact the fair office with your information. We are also always looking for volunteers to help set up for the event. Christy Graham has done a fantastic job over the last several years growing the event, but it takes many hands to make it all come together.”
The McKean County Fair Association is a not-for-profit organization. Representatives said it is dedicated to enhancing its rural community by bringing people of all ages together to learn and experience agriculture. The association is governed by a 30-person volunteer-based board of directors.
Board meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the 911 Call Center in Smethport. Committee and special meetings are held as needed. All meetings are open to the public. Anyone interested can attend a meeting or contact a board member.