CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-Warren, invites residents of the 65th Legislative District to join her on Friday, March 3, for an open house at her new Cambridge Springs district office, located at 275 South Main Street. This special event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity to personally share your thoughts with me and learn more about what my highly knowledgeable staff can to do to help you navigate state government,” said Rapp. “I encourage everyone to help us celebrate our grand opening by enjoying some light refreshments and informal conversation.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos