CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-Warren, invites residents of the 65th Legislative District to join her on Friday, March 3, for an open house at her new Cambridge Springs district office, located at 275 South Main Street. This special event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m.
“This is a great opportunity to personally share your thoughts with me and learn more about what my highly knowledgeable staff can to do to help you navigate state government,” said Rapp. “I encourage everyone to help us celebrate our grand opening by enjoying some light refreshments and informal conversation.”
Available services include assisting residents with PennDOT paperwork, driver’s license and vehicle registration applications and renewals; handicap placards and dead tags (plates); information and applications for senior citizen benefit programs, including Property Tax/Rent Rebate and PACE/PACENET prescription drug programs; unclaimed property searches; securing birth and death certificates (photo identification required); state tax forms; and many others.
Rapp’s new Cambridge Springs office can be reached by calling (814) 398-3074. Regular office hours for the new location are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The 65th Legislative District includes all of Warren County; all Forest County; and portions of Crawford County consisting of the townships of Athens, Bloomfield, Cambridge, Cussewago, Richmond, Rockdale, Sparta, Venango and Woodcock; and the boroughs of Blooming Valley, Cambridge Springs, Centerville, Saegertown, Spartansburg, Venango and Woodcock.