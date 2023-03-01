MACHIAS, N.Y. — The Randolph Mammoth, currently on display at the Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library, will soon be heading back home to Albany. Some time remains, however, for those who have yet to see it as well as those who would like to say goodbye before it leaves.
The mammoth was discovered in May of 1934 when workers digging a pond at the state fish hatchery in Randolph struck something large with their equipment. Quickly realizing that the object — it turned out to be the mammoth’s skull — was of some importance, they contacted Albany. Within 48 hours, Dr. C.A. Hartnagle, assistant curator of paleontology at the NY State Museum, had arrived by train and was overseeing the excavation.
What they had found was the most complete set of remains of a mammoth ever found in New York. Originally thought by Hartnagle to be a Colombian mammoth, current scholars, including the state museum’s current curator of vertebrate paleontology Dr. Robert Feranec, are more inclined to believe it to be the smaller and more commonly found wooly mammoth.
Within a week, the mammoth was crated up and shipped back to Albany, where it remained for seven decades until the State Museum began loaning the original tusks and a cast of the skull — the original skull is in too fragile a state to travel — to outside institutions for display. The county museum has been fortunate to have housed the mammoth twice since 2016, but the current exhibit is set to end April 30, after which the mammoth will return to the state museum where a future exhibit is being planned for it.
Those who still want to see the mammoth in its home county have two months to do so. The museum is regularly open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
The museum is located in the Stone House, 9825 Route 16 in Machias. For more information, call (716) 353-8200 or visit www.cattco.org/museum.