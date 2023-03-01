Randolph Mammoth 1937

This photo, dated June 2, 1937, shows the Randolph Mammoth’s skull and tusks on display at the New York State Museum in Albany. The original tusks and a cast of the skull are currently on display at the Cattaraugus County Museum in Machias, part of an exhibit that will end April 30.

 Photo submitted

MACHIAS, N.Y. — The Randolph Mammoth, currently on display at the Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library, will soon be heading back home to Albany. Some time remains, however, for those who have yet to see it as well as those who would like to say goodbye before it leaves.

The mammoth was discovered in May of 1934 when workers digging a pond at the state fish hatchery in Randolph struck something large with their equipment. Quickly realizing that the object — it turned out to be the mammoth’s skull — was of some importance, they contacted Albany. Within 48 hours, Dr. C.A. Hartnagle, assistant curator of paleontology at the NY State Museum, had arrived by train and was overseeing the excavation.

