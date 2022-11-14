FOOD-RAMPS-FORAGING-1-PG

Ramps, sometimes called wild leeks, look like scallions but have a stronger garlicky flavor. They grow wild in Appalachian regions in the spring.

 (Gretchen McKay/Post-Gazette/TNS)

UNIVERSITY PARK — Early spring enthusiasm for ramps — also known as wild leeks — may be causing lower crop yields and threatening communities of the forest herb, according to Penn State researchers.

Eaten for thousands of years by Native Americans, ramps are valued for their strong garlic-like aroma and delicious onion-like flavor. More recently, they have become popular among foodies and restaurant chefs, leading to an increased demand by urban consumers and a higher price point for the spring plant.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos