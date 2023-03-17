CARE registrations

CARE for Children Rainbow Corner Preschool students are pictured working on an art project. Registration for the 2023-2024 school year begins on Monday.

 Photo provided

Registration will begin on Monday for new students at CARE for Children’s Rainbow Corner Preschool and participants for the Toddler Playgroup — children who will be at least 24 months by September 1st are eligible to enroll.

Registration is currently open for returning preschool students and students transitioning from playgroup to preschool.

