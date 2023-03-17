Registration will begin on Monday for new students at CARE for Children’s Rainbow Corner Preschool and participants for the Toddler Playgroup — children who will be at least 24 months by September 1st are eligible to enroll.
Registration is currently open for returning preschool students and students transitioning from playgroup to preschool.
There are three preschool sessions available: The 5 day-a-week preschool (Monday through Friday; 8 to 11 a.m.) curriculum focuses on Kindergarten readiness and STEM and is suitable for students who have previously attended preschool or students who will enter Kindergarten the following school year. This is typically a mixed age class of 4 and 5-year-old students.
The 3 day-a-week preschool (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 8 to 11 a.m.) curriculum focuses more heavily on classroom routines, social-emotional development, and school-readiness skills, including pre-math, literacy and STEM. This class is suitable for students who are new to preschool or for families who need the flexibility of a 3 day-a-week schedule. This is typically a mixed age class of 3, 4 and 5-year-old students.
The 2 day-a-week preschool (Monday, Friday; 8 to 11 a.m.) curriculum focuses on transitioning students to school and school routines, developing social-emotional skills, language, literacy, some STEM activities and pre-math. This class is a good fit for students who are new to preschool or for families who need the flexibility of a two-day-a-week program. This is typically a mixed age class of 3, 4 and 5-year-old students.
Toddler Playgroup (Monday, Friday; 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.) focuses on social interaction, language development, and age-appropriate structured play.
Completed forms and the registration fee can be returned by mail to CARE for Children, P.O. Box 616, Bradford, PA 16701 or dropped off at the Ashley Booth Griffin CARE for Children Center.
Rainbow Corner Preschool is licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the daily schedule is aligned with Pennsylvania Early Learning Standards. The preschool is located at the Ashley Booth Griffin CARE for Children Center on East Main Street. CARE participates in the EITC Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship Program which benefits working families.
The preschool and playgroup are part of CARE for Children’s early learning program for children of all abilities and receives funding to keep tuition affordable through our partnership with the United Way of the Bradford Area, Inc.