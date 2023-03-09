SMETHPORT — The McKean County Conservation District is partnering with the Bradford Sanitary Authority and Penn State Extension to hold a free rain barrel workshop on April 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The workshop will be held at the Bradford Sanitary Authority, 410 Seaward Ave. in Bradford. Participants will learn about rain barrels and rain gardens, watershed basics and the impacts of stormwater. Participants will be able to construct and take home their own rain barrel. Bradford City residents will learn how they could reduce their stormwater fee.