The McKean County Conservation District partnered with the Bradford Sanitary Authority and Penn State Extension’s Master Watershed Stewards to host a free rain barrel workshop. Participants learned about rain barrels and rain gardens, watershed basics and the impacts of stormwater from Karen Reed, Master Watershed Steward & Master Gardener.
Adam Causer and Matt Siszka from the McKean County Conservation District and Don Hayden and Matt Dennis from the Bradford Sanitary Authority, were on hand to assist the participants with building their own rain barrel to take home.
Those Bradford City residents also learned how they could reduce their stormwater fee. For more information on rain barrels go to: https://extension.psu.edu/rain-barrels.
Financial and other support for this program is provided by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.