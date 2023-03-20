Norfolk Southern CEO

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testifies about the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, before the Pennsylvania state Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee Monday in Harrisburg.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — The railroad at the heart of the hazardous train crash near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border offered vague answers Monday about who agreed to burn the derailed cars carrying vinyl chloride.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw told the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee that a unified command team — led by a local fire chief in East Palestine, Ohio and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine — OK’d the “controlled release” plan on Feb. 6 to prevent a dangerous explosion that would have spread contaminants and deadly shrapnel across the region.

