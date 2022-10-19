Charges relating to the overdose death of a Bradford woman last year have been added to the criminal case against Rochester, N.Y., man Brady Pysadee.

Pysadee, 26, of 35 Virginia Ave., was arraigned Sept. 29 on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. On Monday, McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer added additional charges — drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony; involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor; recklessly endangering another person, a first-degree misdemeanor; and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony.

