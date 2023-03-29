Not that it is a pleasant topic, but it is a reality that sexual assault, sexual harassment and abuse happens once every two minutes in America.
“As a community, we cannot stand by without taking action,” said YWCA Bradford’s Director of Communication and Development Brian Lothridge. Which is why the YWCA Bradford is asking all men from the McKean County area to don high heels in order to raise awareness about the serious causes, effects and solutions to men’s sexualized violence during the “Walk A Mile in Her Shoes McKean County” event on Thursday, April 20 in downtown Bradford.
The “Walk A Mile in Her Shoes” event will begin at 5:30 p.m. starting at the Congress Street parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church of Bradford, at 49 Congress St. There, participants will learn about how sexual assault affects the community while they prepare for the walk, and get their high heel shoes on nice and sturdy.
Why high heels, one might ask — Lothridge shared this reply: “You may have heard that old saying about not understanding a person’s experience unless you’ve walked a mile in their shoes. The idea behind the event is to get men to step into the shoes of women who have experienced sexual violence and to raise awareness about the issue.
“By participating in the event, men show their support for women and demonstrate that they stand with survivors,” Lothridge continued. “Combining education, self-reflection, and fun, this event seeks to help men confront gender stereotypes and expectations in a disarming way.”
And if participating individuals do not have a pair of women’s high heels available, the YWCA has a limited supply on hand to share, confirmed Lothridge.
The walk itself will leave from the Congress Street church parking lot and will go to Main Street and end at the Bradford Brew Station, located on Chestnut Street. An afterparty will be held in the upstairs banquet room of the Brew Station, which will include light snacks and a discussion about what was learned during the event and what next steps people can take to support those affected by sexual assault. Prizes will also be awarded for the best dressed, the best shoe, and the best slogan on a t-shirt or sign.
“The event is not only a fun and entertaining way to raise awareness about sexual violence,” explained Lothridge, “but it also helps to raise funds for the YWCA Bradford’s Victims’ Resource Center. The center provides trauma-informed, victim-centered, confidential, free domestic violence and sexual assault services.”
More than 60 percent of women and nearly 25 percent of men have experienced some form of sexual violence in their lifetimes. In order to spread the message that “no one deserves to be abused” and that “abuse is never the victim’s fault,” the Victim’s Resource Center is available to area individuals to provide services to those in need.
The Victim’s Resource Center of the Bradford YWCA hosts: a 24-hour Hotline via 1 (888) 822-6325; crisis counseling; emergency shelter; medical advocacy and accompaniment; legal advocacy and accompaniment; support groups; community and prevention education programs; and transitional housing and outreach services.
To sign up to raise funds for this event, visit ywcabradford.org. People expressing interest will be emailed a link to a customizable fundraising webpage through YWCA Bradford’s Donorbox account. People or teams can share their page in order to request donations easily via social media, email, text messages and more. By just sharing the customized link people can send their donations easily and securely through the page. Please note, individuals do not actually have to participate in the walk on April 20, in order to fundraise.
For more information about the services of the YWCA, YWCA’s Victim Resource Center or the “Walk A Mile in Her Shoes” event visit www.ywcabradford.org/www.walkamileinhershoes.org