HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced Wednesday the launch of the Purple Star School Program to support military-connected children as they relocate to new schools due to a parent’s change in duty station. The Purple Star School designation is given to schools or local education agencies for their commitment to active-duty military families and students.
“We owe our service members and their families more than we can ever fully repay, and it’s our sacred obligation to ensure military-connected children receive the quality education they deserve,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “By recognizing schools that go above and beyond to support these students, we hope to honor the sacrifices made by military families and ensure their children are prepared to succeed in school and life.”
The Purple Star School program was passed into law in July 2022. The program encourages schools to identify and support the children of service members on active duty, and in the National Guard and Reserves, as they transition to a new school. Schools can receive the Purple Star Award from PDE if they meet specific criteria demonstrating their commitment to students and families connected to our nation's military.
To learn more and apply for the Purple Star School designation, schools can visit PDE’s website. The program is open to public and non-public schools in Pennsylvania.
The Purple Star School Program is a nationwide initiative. Pennsylvania now joins 37 other states that offer this designation.