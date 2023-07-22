The award-winning poet Jane Hirshfield’s explanation of the difference between summer and fall is right on the money — “The heat of autumn is different from the heat of summer. One ripens apples, the other turns them to cider.”
While we face the sunny days of summer, it can be hard to look to the future of falling leaves, warm sweaters, bonfires, smores and of course, pumpkins, scarecrows and the spooky sights of Halloween. However, that is exactly what Bradford’s Pumpkin Fest Committee is asking the community to do, in preparation for the upcoming 13th annual Pumpkin Fest.
According to committee member Katie Close-Caruso, sponsorship letters for this year’s festival were recently sent out and the committee is “very excited about the community support,” they have already received and look forward to receiving.
New to the 2023 Bradford Pumpkin Festival will be a Scarecrow Contest sponsored by the Zonta Club of Bradford. The Pumpkin Fest Committee plans to reach out to schools, youth groups, and additional programs working directly with children to ask them to create scarecrows to be displayed downtown the week prior to Pumpkin Fest on Sept. 23. Prizes will be awarded to the top three scarecrows.
Additionally, the festival will also include a wide variety of food vendors, live entertainment, hay rides, pony rides, craft vendors, a pumpkin contest and so much more.
The Kids Zone is full of fun activities for children, is completely free and is hosted by students from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. The rides and attractions are also free of cost.
“Our students look forward each year to staffing Pitt Kids Zone at Bradford Pumpkin Fest,” said Pat Frantz Cercone, Pitt-Bradford’s spokeswoman. “There will be many games for children to play and lots of prizes to win. And, it’s all totally free for families.” The Kids Zone is sponsored by Pitt-Bradford’s student organizations.
In preparation for the festival, the Pumpkin Fest Committee is still accepting applications for craft, game and information vendors. Before submitting an application though the committee requests potential vendors carefully review the following guidelines: booth size is 10’ by 10’; booth cost is $35 for for-profit organizations and $15 for non-profit organizations — vendors requiring more space must pay for additional booth space(s) in the 10’ x 10’ increments; electric will not be available; and vendors will be responsible for their own display tables, tents or awnings as well as daytime protection and clean-up of their area.
To read the guidelines in their entirety visit the Bradford Pumpkin Fest Facebook page or email bfdpumpkinfest@gmail.com for a copy. To register online visit https://bit.ly/pumpkinfest vendorreg. Individuals are also able to register and make payment directly at the Bradford Chamber of Commerce office at 62 Main St.
To be considered, vendors must fully complete registration and payment must be received within 10 days of online submission. Vendors will be notified via email to confirm their spot at the festival.
“This year we want to highlight that this festival is all about community partnerships and collaboration,” said Caruso. “To put on an event of this size it takes people from multiple agencies, clubs and businesses coming together through months of planning.”
The lead sponsor for Bradford’s Pumpkin Fest is Northwest Bank.
For more information about becoming a vendor, entering the scarecrow contest, or for any other questions about the Pumpkin Fest call (814) 331-6183 or visit the Pumpkin Fest Facebook page.