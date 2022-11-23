Hanging from a classically decorated Christmas Tree inside the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #212 facilities are a bunch of tags — however, these tags aren’t decorations, they each represent a veteran who is a local shut-in or in a nursing home.
The Frances Sherman VFW Auxiliary is currently hosting their Veterans Kindness Tree again this holiday season. The tags, hung with affection and care, on the tree can be picked between now and when the gifts are due on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — so they can be sorted and prepared for delivery by Dec. 23, just in time for the veterans to open on Christmas. Any person from the public is welcomed to stop by and choose a tag.
When the gifts are delivered, “Some of the volunteers bring their children/grandchildren with them — which really lights up the faces of our local veterans, who deserve that extra smile and so much more,” said Peterson.
In the past couple years, members of Futures and area residents have started to add more love to the deliveries by adding extra donations and stockings filled with goodies, reported Peterson. This year, they plan on hosting another Santa workshop collection event as well, to help deliver what they can to add more holiday spirit throughout the veteran community.
The Veterans Kindness Tree tradition began only a few years ago when the VFWA Hospital Chair, Connie Farrell, wished she could do more for the local nursing home and shut-in veterans.
“Although the Auxiliary volunteers always make time for certain holidays to visit and give small tokens of appreciation to our local veterans, I know she wanted them to have something more — something special for Christmas,” said Auxiliary President Amy Peterson.
The Veterans Kindness Tree is very similar to the Bradford community trees for children and elderly; as the ELF Fund does each year. However, there is one marked difference — the tags on this tree are for veterans only — to honor them and thank them for their service with a Christmas gift as a small token of appreciation.
“Each year the tree has been up, the support from the community has increased more and more, with tags flying off the branches,” recalled Peterson. “We couldn’t be happier with the response! Bradford is amazing when it comes to supporting others.”
The Veterans Tree of Kindness began with approximately 75 recipients, according to Peterson. Unfortunately, as the years have progressed the number of tags representing veterans have begun to dwindle for various reasons, and they now have barely 40 tags, representing local nursing home veterans. For this reason, the VFWA expanded the branches of the Kindness Tree to include area shut-in veterans, who are homebound.
“The donations received are overwhelming and so very appreciated,” exclaimed Peterson. “We’re unbelievably fortunate to have such heart-felt organizations working together to keep our community’s needs a priority.”
Farrell, who originated the tree, has since resigned her position to the Auxiliary’s new Hospital Chair Tina Hubbard. Farrell and her husband, Vietnam veteran Walt, moved out of the coverage area to reside closer to family — however, “her wish to take care of Bradford’s veterans continues and the new chair is just as passionate and energetic about the project,” explained Peterson.
Peterson requests that if any individual in the area knows of a homebound veteran to please call or text her at (814) 331-1142, so their name may be added to the Kindness Tree.