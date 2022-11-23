Tree of Kindness

Individuals from the community are invited to come select a tag from the Veterans Tree of Kindness displayed in the VFW Post #212 clubhouse.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

Hanging from a classically decorated Christmas Tree inside the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #212 facilities are a bunch of tags — however, these tags aren’t decorations, they each represent a veteran who is a local shut-in or in a nursing home.

The Frances Sherman VFW Auxiliary is currently hosting their Veterans Kindness Tree again this holiday season. The tags, hung with affection and care, on the tree can be picked between now and when the gifts are due on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — so they can be sorted and prepared for delivery by Dec. 23, just in time for the veterans to open on Christmas. Any person from the public is welcomed to stop by and choose a tag.

