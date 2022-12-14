HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), on Thursday, approved a partial settlement and recommendations from PUC administrative law judges for a substantially smaller than requested base rate increase for Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania — trimming the Columbia Gas increase by nearly 50%.

The commissioners voted 5-0 to adopt the recommended decision issued by Deputy Chief Administrative Law Judge Christopher P. Pell and Administrative Law Judge John Coogan and approve the joint petition for partial settlement in this case. The commissioners also voted to approve a non-unanimous settlement on revenue allocation and rate design which allocates the costs among the utility’s customer classes.

