SMETHPORT — Board members of CASA of McKean County invite the public to their annual meeting on Thursday, January 26, when they will provide an update on the organization and recognize volunteers and donors.
The event will begin with a complimentary breakfast buffet at 7:45 a.m. followed by the meeting at 8 a.m. at the Mukaiyama University Room in the Frame-Westerberg Commons at University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
At the meeting, Suzy Meyer-Page, executive director of CASA of McKean County, will report on the year’s accomplishments for the program. Board President, Bob Esch, will speak to the community about the mission and vision of CASA of McKean County. Guest speaker is Dr. Karen Haberberger, Superintendent of Johnsonburg Area School District and CASA volunteer. She will share her experience with the CASA program.
“Karen has been a major asset to our program. Not only has her diligent advocacy helped two children find a safe and permanent home recently but she helps out in a variety of ways promoting the mission of our CASA program. I look forward to hearing her remarks,” Meyer-Page said.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program was established in McKean County in 2014 and connects trained volunteer community members with children who have been abused and neglected and need someone to advocate for their best interests in the court system. Since children in placement often have many human service and child welfare professionals involved in their lives, having a CASA volunteer who focuses only on them gives them much-needed consistency and advocacy.
Since 2014, 55 volunteers have served 105 children, 59 of which have been successfully placed in permanent homes.
The 2022 Board includes: Robert Esch, Katy Pude, Julie Cleland, Christy Graham, Patsy Arrowsmith, Lindsay Burns, Chris Clifford, Rev. Stacey Fussell, Christy Sullivan, Mike Ward and Jim Wiseman.
Also at the meeting, active CASA volunteers and those who served during 2022 will be recognized: Karen Cochran of Port Allegany, Kylie Donovan of Smethport, Bonnie Fuller of Kane, Karen Haberberger of Kane, Jean Luciano of Bradford, Leda Lyon of Smethport, Tim Lyon of Smethport, Kim Mooney of Bradford, Carol Newman of Bradford, Beth Price of Bradford, Jennifer Tanner of Smethport, Whitney Thomas of Smethport, Susan Townsend of Smethport, Jo Wolfe of Kane, Debra Yohe of Bradford, and Jim Young of Port Allegany.
Those planning to attend the annual meeting are asked to RSVP by January 18 to Becky Koza bjkoza@mckeancountypa.org or by phone at (814) 568-2170.