SMETHPORT — Board members of CASA of McKean County invite the public to their annual meeting on Thursday, January 26, when they will provide an update on the organization and recognize volunteers and donors.

The event will begin with a complimentary breakfast buffet at 7:45 a.m. followed by the meeting at 8 a.m. at the Mukaiyama University Room in the Frame-Westerberg Commons at University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

