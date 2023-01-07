HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Friday that public input is sought as part of its quadrennial accreditation review by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
PSP was first accredited by CALEA on July 31, 1993, becoming the largest internationally accredited law enforcement agency in the world at the time. The department has maintained its accredited status with CALEA for 27 years.
Accreditation facilitates the creation, verification and maintenance of high-quality policies and procedures through voluntary compliance with a body of performance standards. CALEA-accredited agencies continually self-evaluate policies and procedures to maintain compliance with over 450 applicable standards.
On-site accreditation inspections occur every four years.
In addition to CALEA accreditation, PSP participates in the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, which was developed by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police, and began in 2002.
