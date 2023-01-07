HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Friday that public input is sought as part of its quadrennial accreditation review by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

The public can participate by answering questions in a short online survey, by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PSPcitizen. The survey will be available through the end of January.

