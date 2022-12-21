HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Tuesday scheduled mid-January telephonic hearings to gather public input on a proposed rate increase by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp.
National Fuel Gas presently provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 214,000 people in northwest Pennsylvania.
The PUC telephonic hearings to gather public input on the rate increase request by National Fuel Gas are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. PUC Administrative Law Judge Mary D. Long will preside over the hearings.
To testify at a telephonic public input hearing, you must register no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Interested persons can register by email or telephone by contacting Judge Long’s office. To pre-register by email, email Judge Long’s legal assistant, Daniela Alban at dalban@pa.gov, and provide:
(1) your first and last name;
(2) the date and time (1 p.m. or 6 p.m.) of the hearing at which you wish to testify;
(3) the phone number you will be using to call into the public input hearing; and
(4) if you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, the language of the interpreter.
To pre-register by phone, call Judge Long’s office at (412) 565-3550 and leave a message providing:
(1) your first and last name;
(2) the date and time (1 p.m. or 6 p.m.) of the hearing at which you wish to testify;
(3) the phone number you will be using to call into the public input hearing;
(4) a phone number where you can be reached prior to the hearing (if needed);
(5) your email address (if you have one); and
(6) if you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, the language of the interpreter.
To participate in the public input hearings, you may use the following call-in information:
Toll-free Bridge Number: 866-566-0649
(NOTE: Please speak your name when prompted, and press #)
If you do not pre-register and provide the information listed above, you may not be able to testify. Individuals will testify in the order in which they pre-register.
If you do not wish to testify but want to listen to the public input hearing(s), contact Judge Long’s office by email or phone (same contact information as listed above) and provide your name and the hearing(s) you want to listen to so the PUC can ensure it has adequate caller capacity on the conference bridge to accommodate all callers. Again, the deadline for signing up for the public input hearings is Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 4 p.m.