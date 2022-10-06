HARRISBURG — The Center for Rural Pennsylvania Board of Directors has planned to host a public hearing on youth mental health and Pennsylvania rural schools, in order to highlight some of the challenges Pennsylvania rural school leaders face in addressing the growing mental health crisis among youth.
The hearing is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Capitol Building, Harrisburg.
Those in attendance will include the following individuals and representatives of The Center for Rural Pennsylvania Board of Directors: Senator Gene Yaw, chairman; Representative Eddie Day Pashinski, vice chairman; Dr. Nancy Falvo of Clarion University of Pennsylvania, secretary; Stephen M. Brame as the Governor’s representative, treasurer; Senator Katie J. Muth; Representative Dan Moul; Dr. Timothy Kelsey of Pennsylvania State University; Shannon M. Munro of the Pennsylvania College of Technology; Dr. Charles Patterson of Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania; Susan Snelick of Northern Pennsylvania Regional College; and Darrin Youker as a second Governor’s representative.
In addition to that impressive list of individuals contributing to the discussion, University of Pittsburgh President Richard Esch will also be in attendance at this public hearing to offer a local collegiate contribution perspective to the hearing.
Presenters during the public hearing will include: Office for Safe Schools, Pennsylvania Department of Education Mental Wellness and Trauma Specialist Dr. Dana Milakovic; Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Executive Director Michael D. Pennington; Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit Chief Outreach Officer Dr. Bernadette Boerckel; Brookville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Erich May; Children’s Service Center of the Wyoming Valley President and CEO Michael Hopkins; Geisinger Health System Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Associate Vice President Dawn Zieger; YESS! School-Based Therapy Program at St. Luke’s University Health Network, Behavioral Health Network Administrator Jody McCloud Missmer; and YESS! School-Based Therapy Program at St. Luke’s University Health Network, Network Director for Clinical Therapy Services Amie Allanson-Dundon.
The Center for Rural Pennsylvania is a bipartisan, bicameral legislative agency that serves as a resource for rural policy within the Pennsylvania General Assembly. The Center works with the legislature, educators, state and federal executive branch agencies, and national, statewide, regional and local organizations to maximize resources and strategies that can better serve Pennsylvania’s nearly 3.4 million rural residents.