Rick Esch

Rick Esch

 University of Pittsburgh at Bradford

HARRISBURG — The Center for Rural Pennsylvania Board of Directors has planned to host a public hearing on youth mental health and Pennsylvania rural schools, in order to highlight some of the challenges Pennsylvania rural school leaders face in addressing the growing mental health crisis among youth.

The hearing is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Capitol Building, Harrisburg.

