The USDA Forest Service is accepting public review and comment on the environmental assessment for Class 1 E-Bikes on the Trails at Jakes Rocks Project in the Bradford Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest.
The project area is located in the Bradford Ranger District in Mead Township, Warren County, and Hamilton Township, McKean County. The proposed action would allow Class 1 E-Bikes on the Jakes Rocks Trail System.
To view the project documents please visit the project webpage at:
http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63373
Comments must be submitted within 30 days of publication of the legal notice in The Bradford Era. The input received will help refine the proposed action. Comments received, including the names and addresses of those who comment, will be available for public inspection as part of the project record.
Submit comments to the responsible official in the following ways:
Online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63373
- . Click on “Comment/Object on Project,” located on the right side of the webpage under the “Get Connected” sidebar. If uploading attachments, please use file formats compatible with Microsoft Office or Adobe Acrobat.
- Mail: District Ranger Richard Hatfield, 29 Forest Service Dr., Bradford, PA 16701
- Phone: (814) 363-6000 during normal business hours.
For more information or to submit a comment, please contact Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield at Richard.hatfield@usda.gov or (814) 363-6000.