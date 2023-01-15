NORTH EAST (TNS) — Some 15 years ago, Pennsylvania anglers were outraged about a growing trend, the privatization of once-public fishing waters.

A once-public stream section that was abruptly closed has been reopened to provide access for Erie County steelhead anglers. A recently acquired easement on Twentymile Creek, south of the Route 5 bridge and 1 mile west of the New York line, includes riparian land that had been leased to a private fishing club.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos