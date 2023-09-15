Inbound marketing agency protocol 80 Inc. (p80) has achieved a third accreditation from HubSpot, a customer relationship management (CRM) platform company.
HubSpot’s Onboarding accreditation is awarded to those recognized as “best-in-class” in the digital marketing space. p80 is now one of a handful of inbound marketing agencies to hold more than one accreditation.
“This accreditation comes with numerous benefits for our clients,” said Josh Curcio, p80 chief revenue officer. “Primarily, it gives them confidence that we don’t just talk the talk. We’ve proven our team can implement a CRM platform customized to their business, helping them improve efficiency, effectiveness and CRM adoption. We also provide training to their team.”
HubSpot accreditations are for Solutions Partner organizations that support customer success at high levels of quality, service and strategic insight.
Organizations must demonstrate they have the expertise, capacity and practical experience needed to serve customers with complex technical and business needs.
In addition to product-specific knowledge, the skills and experience required to earn Onboarding accreditation include elements of project and stakeholder management, change management and professionalism throughout the sales and discovery processes.
Recognized as a Platinum Solutions Partner, p80’s other HubSpot accreditations include Platform Enablement and Customer Training.
“This triple-threat accreditation secures p80 as a one-stop-shop for CRM, marketing, sales and service needs,” Curcio said.
Established in 2002, p80’s inbound marketing and sales agency offers services for lead generation, SEO and websites, trade shows, CRM and HubSpot consulting and marketing team coaching.