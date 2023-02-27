UPMC

UPMC in Pittsburgh.

 TNS photo

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — More than a year after federal prosecutors accused UPMC and a star surgeon of engaging in a massive fraud scheme that put profits before safety and falsely billed the government for millions of dollars, the giant hospital system agreed to pay $8.5 million in a settlement, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

UPMC also promised to allow a third-party audit of Dr. James Luketich’s Medicare billing practices, which were at the heart of the Department of Justice’s two-year investigation and subsequent 2021 lawsuit.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos