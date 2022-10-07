Internationally recognized evolutionary biologist Dr. Sean B. Carroll will speak on “A Series of Fortunate Events” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 in Bromeley Family Theater at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

Carroll’s talk is based on his book, “A Series of Fortunate Events: Chance and the Making of Planet, Life, and You,” and takes on one of the big questions — How did we get here? Carroll looks at the accidents that gave rise to the mammals and rise to our individual selves, drawing inspiration for his clear and entertaining presentations from Monty Python, Kurt Vonnegut and other great thinkers.

