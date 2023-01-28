UNIVERSITY PARK — Farm operators looking to diversify by providing agritourism activities for the public can receive assistance through a program offered by Penn State Extension, in partnership with University of Vermont Extension.
The opportunities to add new and different agritourism options are boundless, and it can be tough to know what path to pursue, according to organizers of the Agritourism Project, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Extension Risk Management Education program. By participating in the program, farm operators can assess agritourism alternatives in a one-on-one consultation with members of the extension team.
Using geographic information systems to examine regional spending trends of direct sales and agritourism activities, participants and extension experts will examine how new agritourism ventures might be integrated into a farm’s current operations. There is no charge for farm operators to participate in the program.
Prospective participants should apply by Feb. 15 by sending an email to sar243@psu.edu, briefly describing their current operation and future plans and ideas. Successful applicants will be notified if they have been selected.
Those selected will meet with one or more project team members to share their goals and relevant farm information and discuss diversification options. Participants will receive a copy of the analysis, and extension specialists will discuss implementation steps.
The project ends June 30. Organizers note that participants’ commitment to this timeframe is essential.